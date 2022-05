There are 535 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Kerry schools.

Of that, 380 are in primary schools, and 155 are in post-primary.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Education.

They show that nationally, as of May 13th, 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools.

Almost 4,000 (3,968) young people are in primary schools, with 1,875 enrolled in post-primary.