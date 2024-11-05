520 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland area

520 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Municipal District meeting.

The figure includes transfers from other MDs which have listed Castleisland as one of their three areas of choice.

Excluding transfers from other MD areas, 323 people are seeking social housing withing the Castleisland Municipal District.

Of this number, 238 people are awaiting one bed units; 142 are on the list for 2 bed homes; 80 applicants are seeking 3 bed units; 13 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 1 applicant is waiting for a five-bed home.

There are currently 17 vacant units in the municipal district; of these 5 dwellings are awaiting repairs; 5 are under repair and unallocated; 5 are under repair and allocated; while 2 houses are repaired and awaiting allocation.

In total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD 1,070 people are on the social housing list.