52% of Kerry people released from custody in 2021 re-offended within a year

The re-offending rate of Kerry people released from custody in 2021, was 10% higher than the national average.

That’s according to figures in the CSO’s Probation re-offending statistics report for 2021.

It shows 54 people with Kerry as their county of residence, were issued with probation orders in the year.

Advertisement

Of these 52%, or 28 individuals, re-offended within a year and received a custodial sentence.

The figures show nationally, the re-offending rate in 2021 was 42%.

Individuals serving sentences for burglary (61%), public order (58%) and robbery (57%) related crimes had the highest rates of re-offending.

Advertisement

According to the report 62% of individuals released from prison during 2018, were convicted of re-offending within three years