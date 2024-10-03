Advertisement
News

52% of Kerry people released from custody in 2021 re-offended within a year

Oct 3, 2024 12:06 By radiokerrynews
52% of Kerry people released from custody in 2021 re-offended within a year
Share this article

The re-offending rate of Kerry people released from custody in 2021, was 10% higher than the national average.

That’s according to figures in the CSO’s Probation re-offending statistics report for 2021.

It shows 54 people with Kerry as their county of residence, were issued with probation orders in the year.

Advertisement

Of these 52%, or 28 individuals, re-offended within a year and received a custodial sentence.

The figures show nationally, the re-offending rate in 2021 was 42%.

Individuals serving sentences for burglary (61%), public order (58%) and robbery (57%) related crimes had the highest rates of re-offending.

Advertisement

According to the report 62% of individuals released from prison during 2018, were convicted of re-offending within three years

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Advertisement
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus