50 adults accessing homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of February

50 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of February.

It’s a drop of compared to the previous month; at the end of January there were 56 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 80 families accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation was over 8,300 (8,369)

The figures cover from the 20th - 26th February and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.