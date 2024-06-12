Advertisement
4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney

Jun 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney
Signage for the citizenship ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre in November 2018. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
4,800 people were granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney this past Monday and Tuesday.

Applicants from 138 countries and living in 18 counties throughout Ireland received their certificates of naturalisation during six ceremonies in the INEC.

158 of the new Irish citizens live in Kerry.

Retired Justice Mary Irvine and Justice Paddy McMahon were the presiding officers and administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new Irish citizens undertook to "faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values".

