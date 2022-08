424 babies were born in Kerry between January and March of this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

Of those, 216 were male and 208 were female.

There were 149 babies born to mothers aged between 30 to 34 which was the highest age group.

8 babies were born to women under the age of 20 - the lowest age group.

Nationally, more than 16,000 babies were born between January and March of this year.