42-acre Ardfert landbank has guide price of over €2 million

A 42-acre landbank in Ardfert has gone on the market with a guide price of over €2 million.

McQuinn Property Services is selling the land at Cloon Glebe in Ardfert, which is partially zoned and is said to be of exceptional quality.

These lands at Cloon Glebe are located on the edge of Ardfert village, but the 17-hectare site reaches almost all the way to the church in the west of the village.

Advertisement

The landbank is historically associated with the Catholic Church and is also known as Glebe Lands, while it’s regarded as some of the finest land in North Kerry with exceptional quality.

Selling agents McQuinn Property Services says it also includes around 19 statute acres of zoned land.

The agents say the land has many potential uses and could be subdivided, catering for housing, recreation, solar farms, light industrial development, and traditional agriculture.

Advertisement

The property is said to have appeal to investors at local, national, and international level.

It has a guide price of €2.2 million.

Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services says this is the type of property that might only come on the market once in several generations, wrapping around the thriving village of Ardfert.