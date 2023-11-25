Advertisement
News

41 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

Nov 25, 2023 10:11 By radiokerrynews
41 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
41 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of October.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 105 families, including 207 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Over 13,000 (13,179) people were homeless in October, which is a record high.

The figures cover from October 23rd to 29th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

