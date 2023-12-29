40% reduction in numbers on home care waiting list in Kerry

There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of people on the waiting list for home care in Kerry.

According to the most recent HSE data, there were 160 people waiting for 396.5 hours of home support at the end of November.

This is a drop of almost 40% since just the middle of 2023.

Advertisement

As of the end of July this year, there were 265 people on the waiting list for home care in Kerry.

By the end of November, this had fallen to 160 people, who are waiting for just under 400 hours of home care.

A spokesperson for the HSE says trojan work has been done by the HCA (Home Support) recruitment co-ordinators, Home Support Manager and Home Support Resource Managers to address waiting lists.

Advertisement

It says the introduction of rosters to areas, which previously did not have them, has also helped.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says there are currently over 7,000 people receiving a Home Support service across Kerry and Cork, and the provision of this support is a core service for older people and their families.

It says the majority of clients who are prescribed Home Support have their care commence almost immediately.

Advertisement

However, it says on some occasions, part of their prescribed service may not be put in place, predominantly this is down to lack of carer availability in the area.

The HSE says some clients on the waiting list are awaiting new care, and some are awaiting additional care, but priority is given to those being discharged from hospitals.

The HSE says it also faces challenges in recruitment, which make it more difficult to meet the increasing demand for this service due to an ageing population.