Advertisement
News

40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March

Oct 11, 2024 09:35 By radiokerrynews
40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March
Share this article

40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths were recorded in Kerry between October and March.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report.

The report shows in the fourth quarter of 2023, 14 dementia deaths were recorded, five of which were male, while nine were female.

Advertisement

Six alzheimer’s deaths were registered in the county in the same period, including four females and two males.

In the first quarter of this year, 18 dementia deaths were registered in Kerry, male and female both accounted for nine.

Meanwhile, two alzheimer’s deaths were recorded between January and March, both of which were female.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK holding remembrance service this weekend for people who've lost baby
Advertisement
Young woman enters guilty plea to dangerous driving causing death of man in mid-Kerry
Expert appointed to support UNESCO world heritage nomination for Valentia
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Autumn Special Bingo Tuesday 15th October
St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland’s Annual Christmas Blitz
Kerry at Wexford tonight
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus