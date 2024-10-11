40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths were recorded in Kerry between October and March.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report.

The report shows in the fourth quarter of 2023, 14 dementia deaths were recorded, five of which were male, while nine were female.

Six alzheimer’s deaths were registered in the county in the same period, including four females and two males.

In the first quarter of this year, 18 dementia deaths were registered in Kerry, male and female both accounted for nine.

Meanwhile, two alzheimer’s deaths were recorded between January and March, both of which were female.