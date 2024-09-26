4 tonnes of litter removed from Kerry beaches

4 tonnes of litter were removed by Kerry volunteers for the Big Beach Clean last weekend. Over 30 groups and 650 volunteers participated in clean-ups across the county.

The Big Beach Clean weekend took place between the 20th and 22nd of September. A record number of over 600 clean-ups nationwide were organised by volunteers who removed over 95 tonnes, making it the largest Clean Coasts event to date.

In Kerry, over 30 volunteer groups removed an estimated 4 tonnes of marine litter with clean-ups taking place in various locations. This included Transition Year students from St Joseph's Secondary School in Ballybunion, who collected 30kg of rubbish in their Big Beach Clean on Friday, including numerous plastic bottles, broken flip-flops, socks and a new football.

Volunteers from Ballyheigue Tidy Towns cleared around 90kg of litter and maritime waste in their Big Beach Clean on Saturday. Clean Coasts joined forces with Kia Ireland who supported the initiative this year by providing clean-ups kits and supplies to our volunteers throughout the country.

Clean Coasts has been working with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life since 2003. The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Data from the International Coastal Cleanup has led to policies banning single-use plastics like bags, straws, and utensils, and has influenced global efforts to reduce ocean pollution. It has contributed to international agreements, national waste management reforms, and extended producer responsibility programs. These findings also support initiatives like littering fines, improved recycling, and the promotion of a circular economy. Additionally, the data helps raise public awareness and drive educational programs on sustainable practices to protect marine ecosystems.