4% increase number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in month

Oct 26, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
4% increase number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in month
There was 4% increase in the number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in a month.

There were 43 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of September; that’s up from 41 at the end of August.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 92 families including 183 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of people homeless in September is over 14,760.

The figures cover from September 23rd to 29th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

