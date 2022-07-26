33 COVID patients being treated in UHK

There are 33 patients with COVID-19 being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s the fifth highest number of patients with the virus being treated in hospitals nationwide.

Just four hospitals are currently treating more patients with COVID-19 than UHK; they are Beaumont Hospital where 55 people are being treated, Galway University Hospital which is treating 46, University Hospital Limerick is providing care for 39 COVID patients and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where 34 COVID patients are receiving care.

There are 33 COVID positive patients being treated at UHK, with a further four patients suspected to have the virus.

One patient with COVID-19 is being treated in UHK’s intensive care unit.

There are currently no ICU beds available at the Tralee-based hospital, while there’s just one general bed available.

That’s based on the latest figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update; they cover up to 8pm yesterday (July 25th).