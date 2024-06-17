32 Rose Escorts selected for 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival

32 Rose Escorts have been selected for this years Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Hundreds applied to be an escort for this years festival, which is the 64th edition.

Following an interview process in May, the final candidates took part in the 2024 Rose Escort Bootcamp, which included a number challenges.

The final 32 Bennetti Menswear Rose Escorts include six Cork natives, three from Kerry, Dublin and Limerick, while one is from Chicago.

The chosen men, aged between 21 to 30, will accompany the Roses in Tralee at this year's Festival from August 16th to 20th.