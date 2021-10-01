32 breaks on Ardfert Water Supply Scheme over 12-month period

There were 32 breaks on the Ardfert Water Supply Scheme over a 12-month period.

The council released the figures to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris and cover from July 2020 to June of this year.

Irish Water has allocated €1.25m to lay 6km of a new uPVC watermain from Listellick to the Tubrid reservoir and for the necessary upgrading of ancillary pumps at Ballybeggan, Tralee.

Advertisement

This will connect the Ardfert and Central Regional Water Supply Schemes and work is planned to commence later this year.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says pressure needs to be put on Irish Water to get the works done sooner rather than later.

Advertisement