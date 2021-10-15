Advertisement
30 people in Kerry prosecuted for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Oct 15, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Thirty people in Kerry have been prosecuted for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

That’s according to information obtained by the Irish Independent from the Director of Public Prosecutions, through a Freedom of Information request.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has received 33 files from Co Kerry in relation to alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

The figures relate to April 8th 2020, at the start of pandemic, to date.

Of those 33, the DPP directed charges in 30 of the cases for alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

24 of those cases were for breach of Restriction of Movement Provision.

Four cases related to pubs failing to serve a substantial meal, and the final two related to operating as a pub in breach of the regulations.

Nationally, charges were directed in 926 cases for offences including flouting travel restrictions and pubs failing to serve a substantial meal.

The figures were revealed to the Irish Independent, following a Freedom of Information Request to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

