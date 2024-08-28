Around a third of state contracts in Kerry to accommodate those fleeing the war in Ukraine will soon have ended.

Out of 198 contracts to provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees in Kerry, 47 have been terminated as of yesterday.

There are still 151 properties providing accommodation in Kerry for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, according to the Department of Integration.

Advertisement

The Department says 13 of these contracts will be ending shortly once their 30 days’ notice period is over, following the termination of their contract.

As of June this year, over 9,700 Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived in Kerry since February 2022.