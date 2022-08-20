30% increase in firearms licences issued in Kerry

There was an increase of over 30% in the number of firearms licences issued in Kerry last year.

According to figures provided to Agriland, gardaí issued almost 2,000 firearms licences in Kerry in 2021, which is up from just over 1,500 in 2020.

It still represents a significant drop from 2019, when almost 6,500 firearms licences were issued in Kerry.

Nationally, over 54,000 firearms licences were issued by gardaí last year.

Cork had the highest number of any county at 4,879, while Longford had the lowest number at 623.