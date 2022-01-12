Advertisement
2km greenway near Tralee approved

Jan 12, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Municipal District councillors have approved the development of a 2km greenway from Cockleshell Road to the Spa.
In a vote at this week's Tralee MD meeting, councillors unanimously voted in favour of the project.

The proposed three-metre-wide paved surface would link Tralee town to the Spa for pedestrians and cyclists.
While the project received cross-party support, concerns were raised, however, about the provision of a car park as land was not available for such a facility.
Asked if the plans included a fence along the seaside of the greenway, Kerry County Council's senior engineer Tom Sheehy said such a feature would be visually intrusive.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of lighting included in the plans for the Cockleshell to Spa greenway, however Mr Sheehy said that the national standard for greenways does not include the provision of lighting as it is intrusive to the natural setting.
Tralee MD Manager Michael Scannell later added that funding will have to be acquired to ensure adequate lighting is provided.
Mr Scannell welcomed the approval, saying the project will bring significant recreational benefits to people in Tralee and North Kerry.

