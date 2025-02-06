28 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today

28 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has published its daily Trolley Watch data from hospitals across the country.

21 patients are waiting on trolleys in UHK’s Emergency Department today, with a further seven on trolleys in hospital wards.

Nationally, 613 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, with 362 on Emergency Department trolleys

University Hospital Limerick accounts for the largest number of people waiting for a bed, at 95.