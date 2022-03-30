Regulator says LNG terminals should be built to ensure energy security

The energy regulator has said this country needs to build natural gas terminals in order to ensure security of supply.

Aoife MacEvilly was addressing the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action.

There’s a proposal to build a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

Addressing the committee, Jerry MacEvilly of Friends of the Earth outlined the green argument against such an LNG terminal.

He says more gas does not equate to energy supply.

In response, the energy regulator said LNG storage facilities can be used to store green hydrogen in the future.

Aoife MacEvilly, who's the chairperson of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, also said Ireland needs to build gas terminals for reasons of energy security.

Much of this country's gas is provided by twin pipe lines from the UK.

But Ms MacEvilly said this situation doesn't provide security of supply.

She said just one physical interruption or breakdown of this infrastructure would mean that we wouldn't have enough gas to meet our needs.

The full session may be viewed here:

https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/committees/33/environment-and-climate-action/videos/