275 pledges of accommodation have been made by people in Kerry to house Ukrainian refugees.

The figures were released by the Irish Red Cross, which says it’s blown away by the generosity of the Irish people.

Nationally, almost 12,000 pledges of accommodation have been made and €14 million has been donated.

The Irish Red Cross is asking people who’ve registered with offers of accommodation to bear with them and their contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks.