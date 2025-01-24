27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry

27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power as a result of last night's storm.

There are electricity outages all across the county, with thousands affected by faults on the Gurranebane, Castleisland, Ballybunion, Smearla, and Causeway.

ESB Networks crews began to repair faults at 10 o'clock this morning.

Advertisement

No estimated restoration times have been issued for any fault in Kerry so far, although power will be restored to most areas by tonight.

Other affected localities include Ballyrickard and Kilflynn in North Kerry; Dingle, Inch and Woodford in West Kerry; Kenmare and Kilgarvan in South Kerry; and Coolcorcoran, Milltown and Rathmore in East Kerry.

The ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell, is appealing to the public to stay away from any fallen power lines:

Advertisement

Fallen power lines should be reported to 1800 372 999.