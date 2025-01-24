Advertisement
News

27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry

Jan 24, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Electricity-00004.jpg Creative Commons
Share this article

27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power as a result of last night's storm.

There are electricity outages all across the county, with thousands affected by faults on the Gurranebane, Castleisland, Ballybunion, Smearla, and Causeway.

ESB Networks crews began to repair faults at 10 o'clock this morning.

Advertisement

No estimated restoration times have been issued for any fault in Kerry so far, although power will be restored to most areas by tonight.

Other affected localities include Ballyrickard and Kilflynn in North Kerry; Dingle, Inch and Woodford in West Kerry; Kenmare and Kilgarvan in South Kerry; and Coolcorcoran, Milltown and Rathmore in East Kerry.

The ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell, is appealing to the public to stay away from any fallen power lines:

Advertisement

Fallen power lines should be reported to 1800 372 999.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
Kerry tourism body welcomes industry being recognised with senior ministry
Advertisement

Recommended

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus