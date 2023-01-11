27 projects from 9 Kerry schools compete in this year's Young Scientist Exhibition

Nine Kerry schools are taking part in the finals of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Twenty-seven projects from the county are being shown.

Today the President launched the exhibition; winners will be announced on Friday.

Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk in Tralee has entered 10 projects ranging from UV protection to making 3D printing more environmentally friendly, and whether a particular plant could survive on Mars.

Pupils at Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare have submitted five projects ranging from the study of pollution to bamboo hurleys.

Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee are examining how energy bills may be reduced through the production of biogas.

The Pythagoras Theorem forms the basis of the study submitted by Killarney Community College.

Tarbert Comprehensive School has devised a CPR pedal chest compression device.

Killorglin Community College students are looking at the impact of an invasive species of algae.

Pupils from Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore are examining the effect of vaping on fitness.

There are three projects from Presentation Secondary School, Listowel – one group has designed high-tech goggles to help swimmers who are visually impaired, other pupils are exploring whether dried algae could act as an insulator, and the third group looks at whether colour has an effect on how teenagers process information.

Multiple sclerosis and viral marketing are vital components of one of the two projects submitted by students from Castleisland Community College.

The other is a statistical analysis of Irish and Welsh teenagers’ attitudes towards learning their native languages.

The exhibition is taking place in the RDS in Dublin.