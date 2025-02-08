25 people to be commissioned as pastoral leaders

The Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, will commission 25 lay people into a new ministry in the Diocese of Kerry at a special mass tomorrow.

The ministry of pastoral leader involves working with the clergy, parish secretaries and all those already involved in parish ministry.

The volunteer role will last for three years and will support pastoral ministry in parishes and pastoral areas.

The mass will take place at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney.

Over the past two years, the newly commissioned pastoral leaders have undergone a formation programme accredited by Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

This programme has given the participants an opportunity to develop their faith and their skills.

Some of the roles they will undertake may be ones that were traditionally carried out by priests e.g. bringing communion to the housebound or supporting the schools with preparation for the reception of the Sacraments.