Advertisement
News

25% drop in people in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month

Jan 27, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
25% drop in people in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month 25% drop in people in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month
Share this article

There was a 25% drop in the number of people in homeless accommodation in Kerry between November and December.

 

61 adults were in emergency accommodation in the county during the week up to Christmas, which is down from 82 at the end of November.

Advertisement

 

The South-West region, covering Kerry and Cork, has 564 adults in homeless accommodation, which is 7% of the national total.

 

Advertisement

The figures were published in the Department of Housing’s latest Homelessness Report, which doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus