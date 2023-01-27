25% drop in people in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month

There was a 25% drop in the number of people in homeless accommodation in Kerry between November and December.

61 adults were in emergency accommodation in the county during the week up to Christmas, which is down from 82 at the end of November.

The South-West region, covering Kerry and Cork, has 564 adults in homeless accommodation, which is 7% of the national total.

The figures were published in the Department of Housing’s latest Homelessness Report, which doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.