24 patients in UHK with COVID-19

Oct 18, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
There are 24 COVID-positive patients in University Hospital Kerry.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which gives information on the number of available beds and COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals. As of 8pm last evening, there were 24 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in UHK, with three of those patients in the intensive care unit.

This is the highest hospital total outside of Limerick, Galway, Cork and Dublin cities.

Earlier in the day, UHK reported there were no ICU beds and three general beds available.

This morning, there were 14 people waiting on trolleys in UHK, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

