24 Kerry schools given funding of €2.3 million

24 Kerry schools have been given funding of €2.3 million.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the funding under the Summer Works Programme. The funding is part of an overall package of €65m for nearly 500 projects around the country. Welcoming the announcement, Minister Foley says this funding will provide further investment for schools in Kerry.

She says the award follows on from minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.