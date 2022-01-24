Advertisement
News

24 Kerry schools given funding of €2.3 million

Jan 24, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
24 Kerry schools given funding of €2.3 million 24 Kerry schools given funding of €2.3 million
Share this article

24 Kerry schools have been given funding of €2.3 million.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the funding under the Summer Works Programme. The funding is part of an overall package of €65m for nearly 500 projects around the country.  Welcoming the announcement, Minister Foley says this funding will provide further investment for schools in Kerry.

She says the award follows on from minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus