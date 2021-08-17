22% increase expected in year two Leaving Cert students

Kerry is set to have the among the largest expected increase in Leaving Certificate Year 2 enrolments this year.

The Department of Education is anticipating 414 more students or a 22.6% increase, which is second only to Cavan.

Last year, there were 1,828 students in the second year of the Leaving Cert programme in Kerry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the department says there was an increase of 9.4% in enrolments in post primary schools in the county from 2010 to 2020.

However, there was only a 2.3% jump in enrolments in primary schools in Kerry over that timeframe.