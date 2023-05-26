There’s been a 22% drop in adults living in homeless accommodation in Kerry since February.

The Department of Housing’s latest homelessness report shows there were 39 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in the last week of April.

That’s down from 45 at the end of March, and a further drop from 50 at the end of February.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 88 families in emergency accommodation, including 171 children.

Nationally, there are 12,259 people homeless in Ireland, which is a record-high.