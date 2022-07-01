210 people walked out of UHK before being seen in May

210 people left before they were seen at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry in May.

The figures were revealed by Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for health, David Cullinane.

Figures released by the HSE show that almost 6% of patients walked out of UHK’s emergency department before being seen.

That includes people who left the premises before completion of treatment, and therefore were not discharged by an official.

The issue was raised by Sinn Féín’s David Cullinane in a parliamentary question.

It comes just 10 days after the party called on the health watchdog to carry out an inspection on issues facing the ED.

Last month, the South/Southwest hospital group appealed to the public to avoid the department, saying the hospital had seen a sharp increase in the number of patients presenting with ailments which did not require admission.