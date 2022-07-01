Advertisement
News

210 people walked out of UHK before being seen in May

Jul 1, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
210 people walked out of UHK before being seen in May 210 people walked out of UHK before being seen in May
Share this article

210 people left before they were seen at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry in May.

The figures were revealed by Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for health, David Cullinane.

Figures released by the HSE show that almost 6% of patients walked out of UHK’s emergency department before being seen.

Advertisement

That includes people who left the premises before completion of treatment, and therefore were not discharged by an official.

The issue was raised by Sinn Féín’s David Cullinane in a parliamentary question.

It comes just 10 days after the party called on the health watchdog to carry out an inspection on issues facing the ED.

Advertisement

Last month, the South/Southwest hospital group appealed to the public to avoid the department, saying the hospital had seen a sharp increase in the number of patients presenting with ailments which did not require admission.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus