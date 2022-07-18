Advertisement
News

21% of children in Kerry are fully vaccinated

Jul 18, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
21% of children in Kerry are fully vaccinated
21% percent of children are fully vaccinated in Kerry.

That's according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Corca Dhuibhne has the highest rate of fully vaccinated children at 26% - which is above the national average of 23.9 per cent.

The lowest rate was in Kenmare Local Electoral Area where 18% of children aged 5 to 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

19% of children in both Killarney and Tralee LEAs are fully vaccinated.

The rate of children fully vaccinated in Listowel LEA stood at 20% while Castleisland has a 21% rate.

