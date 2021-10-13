2,066 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has been a total of 5,306 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am today, 408 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 69 were in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says there has been fantastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccination over recent months, but there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

He says the spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated.

He says some people will understandably have concerns about vaccination given the extent of misinformation that is circulating., and has pointed out a number of facts: