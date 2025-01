20,000 customers are without power in Kerry this morning - 12,000 of those outages are storm related.

8,000 customers in Cahersiveen are without power this morning due to a line tripping - but power should be restored soon.

However, ESB Networks estimates that not all power in Kerry will be restored by this evening.

For updates visit the ESB's Power Check website.

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.