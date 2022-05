Twenty jobs have been created in Tralee with the opening of the Celtic Steps show at the Brandon Hotel.

It showcases the origins of Irish music and dance.

Its return to the Brandon Hotel has resulted in the creation of 20 jobs, and it also hopes to bring a boost to the local economy as it continues to attract guests from all over the world.

Advertisement

The show also runs out of the Killarney Racecourse, and has resulted in 50 jobs in total being creaed in Kerry.