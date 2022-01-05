20 investigations into alleged cheating by MTU Kerry students

There were 20 investigations into alleged cheating during exams by students in the MTU Kerry campus since the onset of the pandemic.

The university released details of complaints and investigations into alleged cheating and plagiarism, along with the outcome of these investigations.

Following the onset of COVID-19, many third level institutes moved exams and assessments online in an effort to lessen the spread of the virus. Up to November of last year, there were 20 cases in MTU Kerry relating to alleged cheating in online exams and assessments.

Advertisement

These may have included impersonation, collusion or plagiarism, which is presenting someone else's work or ideas as your own.

In information first released to the Irish Examiner, the MTU said there have been 20 investigations involving students in the Kerry campus; details of the specific type of cheating were not given.

Of these investigations, 19 cases led to students’ results being negatively affected, while one was unchanged.