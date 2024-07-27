20% increase in number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in month

There was an increase of over 20% in the number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry in a month.

There were 48 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of last month; that’s up from 39 at the end of May.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 101 families including 184 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, over 14,300 (14,303) people were homeless at the end of June, which is a record high.

The figures cover from June 24th to 30th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.