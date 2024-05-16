20 companies will take part in the NDRC Pre-Accelerator Showcase in the RDI Hub in Killorglin tomorrow.

The NDRC Pre-Accelerator helps start-ups connect with mentors, learn new skills and gain a deeper understanding of their customers.

80 start-ups from all over Ireland applied to take part in this programme and only 20 places were available; those selected include sustainability, edtech, tourism tech, and cyber tech companies.

Advertisement

Those who took part will pitch to a live audience as part of the showcase tomorrow.