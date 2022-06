Twenty clean-ups are taking place throughout Kerry this week for World Ocean Day.

Over 300 volunteers from across the county are getting involved.

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually to highlight the important role the ocean plays for the planet as well as our lives.

Clean Coasts and National Spring Clean joined forces last month to provide communities around Ireland with free clean-up kits to host a clean-up during this week.

Details of Kerry events can be found here.