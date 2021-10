2% of all contacts to the national Crime Victims Helpline (CVH) last year came from Kerry households.

The helpline launched its 2020 annual report which show it experienced a 15% increase in contacts nationwide last year, compared to 2019.

The charity recorded more than 5,170 contacts over the free helpline, text, email, and post last year.

Nationally, it experienced a 135% increase in contacts relating to domestic violence to a crime support line last year.

