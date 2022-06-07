Six children in care of State suffered harm under South Kerry CAMHS

Two children, who were in the care of the State, were among those who suffered significant harm under the care of one doctor at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

A further four children in care were identified as having suffered harm at South Kerry CAMHS. .

The figures were published by Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman following a question from Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward.

Advertisement

Deputy Mark Ward asked Minister O'Gorman if the Department of Children had been in contact with Tusla following the disclosure that 20 children, who were under the care of the Child and Family Agency, were placed at harm by the HSE in South Kerry CAMHS.

In response, Minister O'Gorman replied that his department hadn't been engaging with Tusla, and following Deputy Ward's question, had sought additional information.

He said the six children who suffered harm and significant harm were reviewed and meetings were offered to both the foster carers and the parents of the children.

Advertisement

They've also been offered health screening from the HSE.

He said that 14 other children under Tusla's care, who accessed CAMHS's service, were not harmed.

The Maskey report, which was published in January, found that significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one junior doctor at South Kerry CAMHS while a further 227 were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to that doctor’s over-prescribing of medication.

Advertisement

Thirteen other children were also exposed to a risk of harm while under the care of other doctors in South Kerry CAMHS.