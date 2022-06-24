Advertisement
2.3% increase in house prices in Kerry

Jun 24, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrynews
2.3% increase in house prices in Kerry
Kerry house prices have increased by 2.3% in the second quarter of this year.

That’s according to a new report released by MyHome.ie.

The median asking price for a house in Kerry stands at 225,000 euro.

The price of a two-bedroom apartment in Kerry increased by 9% in the second quarter of this year with the average asking price at €160,000.

That’s an annual increase of 7.2% with 23 out of 26 counties reporting a rise in prices.

However, the price of a four-bedroom semi-detached house in Kerry has decreased by 1.1% to €210,000.

The average time it took for houses to go sale agreed across the country dropped by 31.6% on the same quarter as last year and is now averaging around 2.6 months.

The median price of all properties listed for sale on the MyHome website was €278,000.

Nationally, average prices for a home in Ireland rose by almost 11% to €320,000.

Irish homebuyers are being approved for levels of mortgage debt that exceed those taken during the peak of the Celtic Tiger era.

 

 

