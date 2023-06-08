19-year-old spared jail sentence for unprovoked assault in Tralee

A 19-year-old man has been spared a jail sentence for an unprovoked assault in Tralee last year.

John Quilligan of Bay 4, Rathass Halting Site, Tralee was convicted of assault at Tralee District Court by Judge David Waters.

The court heard the victim was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and there was no explanation for the attack.

The court heard that at 1:45am on 6th March 2022 on The Mall, Tralee, John Quilligan walked up the victim, who he did not know, before punching him in the face with a closed fist.

The victim then fell and hit his head off the ground, causing injuries that were not life threatening.

Gardaí then came across the injured man, and he gave them a description of Mr Quilligan.

Mr Quilligan’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, told the court his client was 17 at the time, and was about to turn 18.

He said Mr Quilligan instructed he would plead guilty at an early stage, and he has no previous convictions.

Mr Ahern said his client had consumed a large amount of alcohol, and there was no explanation for the attack – the victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it could have been anyone.

He said Mr Quilligan is currently on social welfare, and neither he nor his family have been able to offer compensation to the victim due to their financial situation.

Mr Ahern said all he could offer in that regard was an apology, and an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

Judge David Waters said although Mr Quilligan hadn’t turned 18 at the time, he was a grown man who decided to assault someone.

Judge Waters said he was fully capable of getting employment and earning money, which would help him offer compensation.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Quilligan and fined him €350 for the assault, with one day to make payment.

He said this was taking into consideration that Mr Quilligan had no previous convictions, entered a guilty plea, and was under the age of 18 at the time.