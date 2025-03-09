18 Kerry schools to receive new special education classrooms for 2025/26

Eighteen schools in Kerry have been approved for new special education classrooms.
The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has sanctioned the rooms for the 2025/26 school year.
Nine primary and nine post-primary schools in the county will benefit.
Nationally, 292 new special education classes have been sanctioned.
This includes 82 additional classrooms recently approved across 78 schools.
The primary schools are:
Lissivigeen National School
Faha National School
Castledrum National School
Scoil Mhuire
Nagle-Rice Primary School
Listellick Primary School
Spa National School
Ardfert Central NS
Holy Family School, Tralee
The post-primary schools include
Coláiste na Sceilge which are set to receive 2 special education classrooms
Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland
Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine
St Brendan’s College, Killarney
The Intermediate School, Killorglin
Presentation Secondary School, Milltown
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra
Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee
The extra classrooms will provide much-needed support for students with additional needs.
The move is part of a national effort to improve access to special education.