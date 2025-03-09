18 Kerry schools to receive new special education classrooms for 2025/26

Eighteen schools in Kerry have been approved for new special education classrooms.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has sanctioned the rooms for the 2025/26 school year.

Nine primary and nine post-primary schools in the county will benefit.

Nationally, 292 new special education classes have been sanctioned.

This includes 82 additional classrooms recently approved across 78 schools.

The primary schools are:

Lissivigeen National School

Faha National School

Castledrum National School

Scoil Mhuire

Nagle-Rice Primary School

Listellick Primary School

Spa National School

Ardfert Central NS

Holy Family School, Tralee

The post-primary schools include

Coláiste na Sceilge which are set to receive 2 special education classrooms

Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine

St Brendan’s College, Killarney

The Intermediate School, Killorglin

Presentation Secondary School, Milltown

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee

The extra classrooms will provide much-needed support for students with additional needs.

The move is part of a national effort to improve access to special education.