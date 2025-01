Gusts of almost 160 km/h were recorded in Kerry overnight.

Weather Alerts Ireland, based in the Banna area, recorded a gust of 159.3km/h between 3-4am.

Kerry County Council’s weather station in Inch Beach recorded its highest ever wind speed at over 150km/h at 2:15am, before it lost connection.

According to Met Éireann’s data, Valentia Observatory recorded its highest gusts at around 3am at 137km/h.