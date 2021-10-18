1,578 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 484 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 73 were in ICU.
The 5-day moving average is 1,736.
