1,578 new cases of COVID-19

Oct 18, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 484 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 73 were in ICU.

The 5-day moving average is 1,736.

