15 Kerry schools added to DEIS programme

310 schools have been added to the DEIS programme by the Department of Education.

Schools in the programme can avail of a range of supports aimed at tackling disadvantages in the education system.

The expansion means over 240 thousand students from nearly 12 hundred schools will benefit.

Advertisement

Education Minister Norma Foley says no school currently part of the programme will lose their status.

Meanwhile, 15 schools in Kerry have been added to the DEIS programme.

8 schools have been awarded a DEIS status under the rural schools’ grouping:

Advertisement

These schools are: Scoil Mhuire De Lourdes Lixnaw, Lenamore National School Ballylongford, Scoil Mhuire Lixnaw, Tarbert National School, Scoil Naomh Iosef Tralee, Scoil Naisiunta Cillin Liath, St. Oliver’s National School, Ballylongford, and Ballyduff National School.

The schools in urban areas to be added to the DEIS programme are

Presentation Primary School Castleisland, St John’s Parochial School Tralee, CBS Primary School Tralee, Holy Family Tralee, Listowel Presentation Primary, Naomh Chartaigh Boys’ National School Castleisland and Realt Na Maidne Listowel.

Advertisement

The schools can access all supports from next September.