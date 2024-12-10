Advertisement
15 Kerry GAA clubs to benefit from over €170,000 in Munster council funding

Dec 10, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
15 Kerry GAA clubs to benefit from over €170,000 in Munster council funding
Dec 10, 2024 13:16
15 GAA Clubs in Kerry are to benefit from over €1.3 million in Munster Council funding.

Over €170,000 has been allocated to the county under the club development grants 2024.

96 clubs from across the province submitted funding applications, with seven from the Kingdom to benefit €20,000 and above.

In total €170,071 has been allocated under Munster GAA's Development Grants 2024 to clubs in Kerry, with 15 from across the county set to benefit.

Brosna GAA is to receive over €24,000 (€24,222) for developments including dressing room and gym upgrades.

Six clubs in the county have been granted €20,000 – Templenoe and St Brendans’ to support land purchase; Scartaglen, Firies, and Tousist – for grass and synthetic pitch development; and Ballyduff GAA club for LED floodlights.

Beaufort and Listry GAA clubs will both receive €5,000 in funding, Duagh GAA club has been allocated €4,600; while Tralee Parnells (€3,700) and Knockanure (€3,500) will both benefit from over €3,000 in development funding.

Meanwhile, Crotta O’Neills will receive €2,000 for sanding, Derrynane have been allocated just under €1,350 (€1,349); and €700 under the category of legal has been granted to Moyvane GAA Club.

 

