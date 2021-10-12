Advertisement
1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Oct 12, 2021 18:10 By radiokerrynews
1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 402 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 73 were in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says over recent days there's been an increasing number of people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care.

He says approximately 70% of people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated; Dr Glynn says this is a significant cause for concern.

 

