The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 402 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 73 were in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says over recent days there's been an increasing number of people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care.

Advertisement

He says approximately 70% of people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated; Dr Glynn says this is a significant cause for concern.