1,400 dancers taking to INEC stage in World Irish Dance Championships

Over 1,400 dancers will take to the INEC stage this week in the An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships.

The 2021 World Irish Dance Championships, which begin today, are taking place in the Gleneagle Hotel and Gleneagle INEC Arena. 1,400 competitors, some as young as nine-years-old, from America, Scotland, England, Europe and Ireland will compete for world titles.

Over nineteen competitions take place over the six-day championships and winners are announced every day after each competition. This is Killarney’s fifth occasion to host the An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships.